Fearless Secures OPM Task Order to Streamline Federal Health Data Management

Digital services integrator Fearless will help the Office of Personnel Management collect, manage and analyze health claims data under a five-year task order.

Fearless said Monday it will work with subcontractor CyberMedia Technologies to provide information technology application support services to streamline health claims data collection, integration, modeling and storing processes in OPM’s Research and Oversight Repository.

ROVR, formerly Health Insurance Data Warehouse, is designed to collect, store and analyze health claims data from current and future OPM health benefit programs.

The task order is worth $5.4 million and was awarded under the $132.8 million OPM Digital Services Support blanket purchase agreement.

Robert Testerman, director of Fearless’ federal civilian portfolio, said that enhancing OPM’s data management processes will help increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the agency’s health programs and ultimately “improve the overall quality of care for federal employees.”