FBI’s Christopher Wray Highlights Importance of Public-Private Partnerships in Countering Cyberthreats

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the U.S. government depends on “collaborative, public-private” efforts to detect and stop cyberthreats, CNBC reported Monday.

Wray noted that the federal government has increased its reliance on the private sector to ensure the security of U.S. infrastructure as it faces difficulty in discerning between cybercriminal activities and state-backed hacking efforts.

“We know the private sector hasn’t always been excited about working with federal law enforcement,” he said Monday at a conference in Washington, D.C. “But when you contact us about an intrusion, we won’t be showing up in raid jackets.”

The bureau’s chief also cited the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies by cybercriminals and hostile governments alike in hacking operations.

In August, the FBI and its international partners took down Qakbot, a botnet infrastructure used by cybercriminals to perform financial fraud, ransomware and various criminal activities.