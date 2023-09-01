Douglas Robertson Promoted to CTO of Small Business Administration

Douglas Robertson, a product manager with over a decade of combined industry and government experience, has ascended to the role of chief technology officer at the Small Business Administration.

He announced his new post on LinkedIn and assumed the CTO role after serving as product owner and information technology specialist at SBA for three years.

In his previous role, Robertson led teams specializing in agile development, cloud professional services and enterprise applications and managed AWS Enterprise Hosting services across 10 program offices.

He previously served as a data analyst and incident manager at Interactions, a digital transformation company that offers intelligent virtual assistants powered by conversational artificial intelligence.