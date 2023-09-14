DHS Forms Customer Experience Office, Appoints Dana Chisnell to Helm

The Department of Homeland Security has created a new office to improve how DHS interacts with the public and delivers services to customers.

DHS said Wednesday it named Dana Chisnell, a user experience design expert and a technology executive, to oversee the newly created customer experience office, which will be part of the department’s Office of the Chief Information Officer.

“This new office will prioritize customer-focused service delivery and serve as a model within the Department to implement President Biden’s customer experience vision,” said DHS CIO Eric Hysen.

The CX office is part of the department’s commitment to an executive order that directs the federal government to simplify public-facing processes to increase equity and mitigate administrative burden.

“DHS interacts with the public more often than any other agency, so it’s critical that we build equity and reduce burden for both internal and external customers,” said Chisnell.