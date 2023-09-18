DHS Advisory Council Approves Recommendations on AI Use, Workforce Development, Grant Program; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Homeland Security Advisory Council convened to discuss and approve three subcommittee reports, including the application of artificial intelligence to critical missions.

The council also added Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley to the team, reflecting an increased focus on fires as a threat, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

In its fourth in-person meeting, HSAC reviewed subpanel recommendations on the responsible use of AI, specifically in advancing the agency’s missions. The AI Mission Focused Subcommittee’s final report called for the establishment of a central AI office that can enforce policy and leverage DHS data systems and lakes to enhance operational efficiency.

The council also tackled funding for the Homeland Security Grant Program, looking into a subcommittee’s suggestions to amend threat risk methodology to improve finance allocation and coordination.

A third report, from the workforce subcommittee, proposed training changes and the adoption of a hybrid work set-up to make the agency a better place to work in and motivate employees to be more responsive to the needs of stakeholders.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas commented that the advisory council is essential in sustaining DHS’ ability to keep up with the evolving threat landscape faced by the country. “[The council’s] impact can be felt across DHS, including in our ongoing work to leverage the power of AI, streamline our service delivery, and support our workforce,” according to Mayorkas, a Wash100 awardee.