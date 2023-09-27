CIA to Unveil AI Tool to Support Open Source Data Analysis

The CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise division is planning to roll out a generative artificial intelligence tool designed to give analysts better access to open source data, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Randy Nixon, director of the Open-Source Enterprise at the CIA, said the new tool will enable analysts to see the original data source and will have a chat feature for faster distribution of publicly and commercially available intelligence.

Users can take information gathering to “the next level and start chatting and asking questions of the machines to give you answers, also sourced,” according to Nixon.

The AI tool will be available to the CIA, the National Security Agency, the FBI and other defense and intelligence community agencies.

The CIA did not disclose further details on the new tool, including how it will protect information from spreading on the open internet.