Charity Weeden Appointed Head of NASA’s Technology, Policy & Strategy Office

Charity Weeden, most recently vice president for global space policy and government relations at Astroscale U.S., has been sworn in as associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy.

She assumes responsibilities from Ellen Gertsen, who had been serving as acting head of OTPS since July following the departure of Bhavya Lal as associate administrator, NASA said Monday.

Prior to Astroscale, Weeden was senior director of policy at the Satellite Industry Association.

She previously served as deputy sensor manager for the Space Surveillance Network at U.S. Air Force Space Command and policy officer at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.

The 23-year Royal Canadian Air Force veteran supported the installation of Canadian robotics systems on the International Space Station during her time as a flight support readiness manager at the Canadian Space Agency.