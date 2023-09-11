Biden Taps Michael Whitaker for FAA Administrator Post

President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Whitaker, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary Supernal, to serve as head of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Whitaker spent three years as deputy administrator at FAA, where he helped lead the move of the country’s air traffic control system to a satellite-based surveillance technology called Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, the White House said Thursday.

His more than 30-year career in the aviation industry included time as group CEO at India-based travel conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises, senior vice president at United Airlines and assistant general counsel of international and regulatory affairs at Trans World Airlines.

Whitaker is a private pilot who sits on the board of the Flight Safety Foundation.