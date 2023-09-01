AFRL Reports Tenfold Increase in Demand for Military Health Record Smartphone App Demos

A smartphone application developed by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory as an electronic health record tool for the military has been steadily attracting the attention of military agencies since its launch in 2019.

The Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, which was selected in 2022 as the official EHR tool by the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Program Management Office, has seen a tenfold increase in demand for demonstrations at joint exercises, AFRL said Wednesday.

BATDOK is designed to capture medical documentation for point-of-injury as well as en route care of military patients.

Evaluation of the app by military medics began in 2016, with AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing conducting two operational demos per year. After JOMIS announced its adoption of the app, demonstrations rose to two per month.

BATDOK has been deployed for evaluation and testing to all services of the Department of Defense, and has caught the interest of foreign military customers including the United Kingdom, Morocco and Australia.