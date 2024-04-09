Joint Report Highlights Key Recommendations on Establishing Resilient Commercial Space Sector

The U.S. Space Force, Air Force Research Laboratory and the Defense Innovation Unit have released their annual joint report outlining new recommendations for maintaining U.S. leadership in the space domain and building a sustainable commercial space sector.

The 2023 State of the Space Industrial Base, or SSIB, report found the need for the U.S. to establish resilient domestic supply chains, streamline bureaucratic processes to reduce licensing barriers, enhance access to financial tools to spur economic growth and implement an “allied-by-design” approach to improve interoperability with allies, the DIU said Monday.

Key recommendations include accelerating the transition to dynamic space operations, embracing a collective North Star vision for space, shifting toward agile policymaking and execution, scaling the production of commercial space technologies and sustaining funding for programs that use commercially available tools.

This year’s report focuses on assessing the current state of launch missions, traffic management, satellite communications, remote sensing, in-space logistics, advanced power and workforce development.

The report includes feedback collected from representatives of 17 partner nations during a workshop held at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.