Wendy Noble Ascends to Deputy Director at NSA

Wendy Noble, former executive director of the National Security Agency, has been appointed deputy director of NSA.

She succeeds George Barnes, who will retire by the end of September after serving as deputy director of NSA for six years, the agency said Wednesday.

In this capacity, Noble will oversee strategy execution, operations and the senior civilian leadership, in addition to helping the defense and intelligence enterprise develop national security policies.

As NSA’s executive director between 2019 and 2022, she guided operational strategies, implemented policies and led all aspects of the global enterprise.

Noble most recently held a position at the Department of Defense wherein she was responsible for advancing foreign partnerships.