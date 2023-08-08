Two Six Exec Daniel Ragsdale Accepts Deputy Assistant Director Post at Office of National Cyber Director

Daniel Ragsdale, vice president for Department of Defense strategy at Two Six Technologies, has been appointed deputy assistant director for workforce and education at the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director.

Beginning Aug. 14, he will be responsible for ONCD’s cyber workforce initiatives, mentoring and interagency coordination efforts related to cyber education, Two Six said Monday.

Ragsdale joined the company in 2021 as part of its external boards and advisory groups. As VP of DOD strategy, he led research, development and integration strategies to help the Joint Force modernize its capabilities.

He spent 40 years of his career in various roles at the U.S. Army, DOD and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. In 2021, he was named principal director for cyber at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Two Six announced Ragsdale’s instatement at ONCD one week after the Biden administration released its National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy.