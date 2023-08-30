Rep. Mike Rogers Asks DOD Officials to Provide Documents Related to Space Command HQ Location Selection

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, has asked Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, to provide documents related to the basing requirements and process for the permanent headquarters of USSPACECOM.

Some of the documents requested by HASC are a copy of the HQ basing requirements as they existed on June 1, 2022, and papers and communications generated after June 1, 2022, as well as those related to the ranking of candidate cities for the combatant command’s HQ, according to a Monday letter addressed to four-time Wash100 awardee Kendall and Dickinson.

The House panel has set a Sept. 8 deadline for the requested documents.

The letter came days after Rogers asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate the Department of Defense’s basing process for the command’s permanent HQ, in response to President Joe Biden’s selection of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the permanent location for USSPACECOM’s HQ.