Rep. Mike Rogers Asks GAO to Look Into DOD Basing Process

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, has asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate the Department of Defense’s basing process for the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command.

The congressman made the request after President Joe Biden selected Colorado Springs, Colorado, as USSPACECOM’s permanent HQ.

“National security decisions of this magnitude and significant economic interest require the process to be standardized, repeatable, transparent, and deliberate,” Rogers wrote in a Wednesday letter addressed to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro.

The lawmaker said the process for such permanent basing decisions “should remain analytical and focused on clearly announced criteria and requirements that can be publicly scrutinized.”

Rogers is asking GAO to submit a report citing the requirements used during the initial selection process for the command’s headquarters and state whether those requirements changed during the selection process.