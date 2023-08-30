The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology has offered two recommendations to promote public engagement among federal research and development agencies, science and technology professionals and communities.

The recommendations suggest issuing a call for federal agencies to make public engagement and science and technology communications a key component of their strategy and mission and creating a new office to support agencies in their continuing efforts to build participatory engagement and S&T communications, the White House said Tuesday.

The General Services Administration’s 18F and the Office of Management and Budget’s U.S. Digital Service could be used as models for the proposed office, which should be composed of professionals with a range of expertise who can team up or be deployed to agencies, according to PCAST.

PCAST said the proposed actions are aligned with the current administration’s initiatives that direct agencies to improve collaboration and engagement with communities.

PCAST presented the recommendations through a letter addressed to President Biden.