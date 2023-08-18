OSTP Promotes Assistant Telecom Director Austin Bonner to Deputy CTO for Policy

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy named Austin Bonner, its assistant director for spectrum and telecommunications policy, as deputy U.S. chief technology officer for policy, she announced in a LinkedIn post.

Bonner joined the agency in July 2022, while she was an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center.

She developed her expertise in communications mostly through government-related work. In October 2004, she was deputy press secretary of the Democratic Leadership Council/Progressive Policy Institute. She served the same role in the House Committee on Small Business in 2007.

Bonner was appointed as director of communications and media relations at One Economy Corporation, a role she held for three years. In September 2010, she was chosen as a legal intern at OSTP.

In 2019, she became affiliated with the Federal Communications Commission, as legal advisor to Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. She later took the position of acting chief of staff to Starks.