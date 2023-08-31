OMB’s Quarterly PMA Update Underscores Progress in Federal Customer Service Delivery

The Office of Management and Budget has provided quarterly updates to the President’s Management Agenda and shared progress on the second PMA priority, which seeks to transform federal service delivery and customer experience.

The implementation leads for the second priority offered updates on efforts to reimagine federal government services, particularly in the areas of high-impact service providers and life experience projects, according to a Performance.gov blog post published Wednesday.

According to the report, 26 of the 35 HISPs are publicly reporting data on their public interactions to improve accountability and that some HISPs, including the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, have made strides when it comes to delivering services to citizens.

HHS, for instance, performed prototyping and user interviews to help inform changes to Medicare.gov.

Two life experience projects reportedly achieved milestones, one of which is via the “Navigating Transition to Civilian Life” life experience. Under the “Prototyping integrated transition planning support for Service members” project, the Department of Veterans Affairs is developing prototypes and minimum viable products for a shared software meant to help former service personnel access their benefits.