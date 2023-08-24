NSF Selects 18 Teams to Develop Quantum-Scale Sensor Systems

The National Science Foundation has awarded $29 million in funding to 18 teams to research, develop and demonstrate quantum sensor systems that can yield human-scale benefits.

Each team will receive $1 million to $2 million over four years to explore transformative research on quantum sensing such as enabling novel ultraprecise measurements of gravity, pressure, rotation and acceleration and building components for a quantum-enhanced telescope for imaging astronomical objects and remote sensing, the NSF said Tuesday.

“We are now taking the next step in quantum research through these projects and others, which combine fundamental research with potential applications that can positively impact our lives, our economic prosperity and our competitiveness as a nation,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.

The funding is awarded under the Quantum Sensing Challenges for Transformational Advances in Quantum Systems program.

In addition to exploratory research activities, the teams will conduct education and outreach activities, including K-12 and mentorship programs and partnerships with local community colleges.