NSF Official Sean Jones Named Argonne Deputy Laboratory Director for Science & Technology

Sean Jones, assistant director of the National Science Foundation’s Mathematical and Physical Sciences directorate, has been named deputy laboratory director for science and technology at the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.

He will assume responsibilities as Argonne’s senior science strategist, adviser and chief research officer on Oct. 9, the national laboratory said Wednesday.

At NSF, Jones manages a $1.86 billion portfolio encompassing five science divisions, interdisciplinary research programs and domestic and international research facilities and centers.

During his 14-year career at the agency, Jones oversaw the construction of two major astronomy facilities, led the operation of national user facilities and major instruments and developed new initiatives in biotechnology, precision sensing and other emerging fields.

Before joining NSF, he held leadership roles at the University of Florida, Norfolk State University, Lucent Technologies, Luxcore Networks and Applied Plasmonics.