NIST Requests Comments on Draft Cybersecurity and Privacy Mapping Guide

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s new draft report examining how cybersecurity and privacy content sources relate to each other has been opened for public comment.

The NIST Internal Report 8477 proposes a mapping approach to determine relationships between cybersecurity and privacy concepts such as controls, recommendations, technologies, functions, processes and skills, the agency said Thursday.

Users may use the approach to map relationships involving NIST cybersecurity and privacy publications, including mapping the equivalent of the technical references included in the initial version of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework in support of CSF 2.0.

NIST also intends to use the approach to establish a single concept system that provides a cohesive set of relationship mappings of cybersecurity and privacy concepts from different sources.

Interested parties have until Oct. 6 to comment on the report’s initial public draft.