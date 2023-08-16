NIST Releases Reference Tool for Updated Cybersecurity Framework

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released a reference tool for exploring the draft version of the updated NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

The resource offers human and machine-readable versions of the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 and enables users to view portions of the document’s functions, categories, subcategories and implementation examples using key search terms, NIST said Tuesday.

This tool will ultimately enable users to create their own version of the CSF 2.0 Core with selected Informative References and will provide a simple and streamlined way for users to navigate different aspects of the CSF Core.

Once the CSF 2.0 is finalized in early 2024, NIST will add Informative References to the tool to form the connection between the CSF and other frameworks, guidelines and resources.

Additional features to the reference tool will be implemented in the coming months.

The CSF 2.0 draft includes an expanded scope and guidance on implementing the framework and adds a sixth function of an effective cybersecurity program.