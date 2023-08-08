NASA Uses Manikin to Test Artemis Orion Crew Spacesuit

A manikin used by NASA on the Artemis I flight test beyond the Moon will be used as a crash test dummy for the acceptance vibration test of the Artemis II Orion crew module.

The human model, named Commander Moonikin Campos, will be outfitted in an Orion Crew Survival System spacesuit to gauge the extent of vibration that actual astronauts will experience and be able to tolerate during the Artemis II mission, NASA said Saturday.

During the Artemis I flight, the manikin wore the OCSS suit and had a seat that was equipped with sensors for acceleration and vibration monitoring. After the mission, Moonikin underwent acceleration sled trials in a simulated contingency landing environment at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

The latest test will be conducted at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as engineers continue to study and make improvements on the safety and comfort of the suit for Artemis astronauts.

The manikin’s last name was taken after NASA engineer Arturo Campos, whose contributions helped the Apollo 13 crew return safely to Earth.