Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Delivers Wash100 Award to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro

Department of the Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro was given his 2023 Wash100 Award during a visit by Executive Mosaic CEO and award founder Jim Garrettson.

Del Toro’s first-ever Wash100 induction is a salute to his direction of acquisition process reform and modernization initiatives within the service branch.

Earlier this year, he led the implementation of amendments to the SECNAV Instruction 5000.2G manual for product and service acquisition, which encourages the Navy’s different departments to coordinate when it comes to data analytics and the use of next-generation tools in programmatic decision-making.

“This updated instruction empowers our Navy and Marine Corps acquisition professionals to aggressively develop promising technologies into capabilities our warfighters need to maintain maritime dominance,” Del Toro commented.

His 30-year infrastructure modernization strategy includes reconfiguring and revitalizing funding for shipyards, and expanding the long-term visibility of the Navy into its priorities and challenges.

“If we’re going to get better as a Navy, as a military, as a nation, we’ve got to get real about the infrastructure problems that we face,” Del Toro said.

The Navy secretary continues to push for the development and adoption of technologies such as unmanned systems and drones, a new class of guided-missile destroyers and nuclear attack submarines, opening avenues for more partnerships with the government contracting industry.