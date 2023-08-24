Jason Morneault Takes Helm of Army’s Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems PdM Office

Jason Morneault has officially assumed leadership of the Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems‘ Product Management Office, which is part of the Integrated Enterprise Network portfolio of the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems.

The ceremony for the WESS charter transfer was held June 30 to welcome Morneault as the new product manager to succeed Lt. Col. Scott Davis, the Army said Wednesday.

It was hosted by IEN Project Manager Col. Justin Shell, who highlighted Morneault’s military experience, information operation knowledge and Agile principle application.

The new WESS PdM brings to the role more than three decades of experience as a civil servant, Army enlisted soldier and commissioned officer. He most recently worked as product leader for the Information Operations portfolio, Ground Applications Program Office with PEO Special Operations Forces Warrior.

His other previous assignments were assistant product manager for Personnel Parachutes and Head Protection at PEO Soldier; and division chief for the Training and Doctrine Command Capability Manager of the Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Morneault is now responsible for driving the acquisition, deployment and sustainment of satellite communication and satellite control systems in support of the Department of Defense and international partners.

During the ceremony, Morneault remarked on the upcoming transition of IEN from PEO EIS to PEO Command, Control, Communications – Tactical.

“I am excited for WESS’s transition to PEO C3T starting on Oct. 8, 2023. The merger of WESS and C3T will allow strategic and tactical [satellite communications] synergy in order to achieve the Army’s goal of a Unified Network,” he said.