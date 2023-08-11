GSA’s Laura Stanton Offers Update on EIS Telecom Contract Transition

General Services Administration official Laura Stanton said of that of 222 evaluated agencies, 123 had migrated from legacy contracts such as WITS 3 and Networx to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle for telecommunications and information technology products and services as of April.

By June 26, eight agencies had sought a two-year extension to complete their transition to EIS, giving them until May 31, 2026, to finalize their adoption of the contract, Stanton, assistant commissioner for the office of IT category at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

She noted that by the end of May 2024, continuity of service will end for agencies that signed a memorandum of understanding with GSA.

For those authorized to use extended CoS beyond May 31, 2024, the end of service will occur on May 31, 2026.

According to Stanton, agencies that have completed their EIS transition have implemented Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 architectures and improved their cyber resilience.

In the post, Stanton also announced the appointment of Jake Marcellus as executive director of the Office of Enterprise Technology Solutions in February.

She said Marcellus brings to the role his experience managing telecommunications initiatives at the Department of Defense and oversees GSA’s enterprise telecommunications, satellite communications and mobility services, including the EIS program.

“I have asked Jake, as lead executive for EIS, to place his initial focus on improving the customer agency EIS transition experience and outcomes. His team developed a system to use disconnect data to identify the most significant transition risks and make the appropriate executive engagements with agencies,” Stanton wrote.

She noted that Marcellus’ team is helping agencies identify problems, consult on technical platforms and facilitate requests for 2026 extensions.