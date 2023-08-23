Ed Siskel to Succeed Stuart Delery as White House Counsel

Ed Siskel, former deputy White House counsel and deputy assistant to the president during the Obama administration, has been appointed by President Joe Biden as chief counsel.

Siskel will take over for Stuart Delery, effective in September, the White House announced Tuesday.

In his new role, Siskel will lead the White House legal team in formulating policies and executive actions, as well as addressing matters to defend the agenda of the president and the interest of the American public.

Siskel most recently served as chief legal officer of Grosvernor Holdings, a private equity firm. Prior to that, he spent two years as corporation counsel for the city of Chicago.

His experience in government service includes roles in the U.S. Supreme Court, Department of Justice, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

He also worked for international law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, from 2002 to 2005 and then again from 2014 to 2017.