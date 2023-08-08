DHS Allocates $375M for FY 2023 Cybersecurity Grant Program; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has announced an additional $375 million in grant funding to help state, local and territorial governments improve the security of critical infrastructure and enhance the resilience of information systems against cyber threats.

The funding allotment for the fiscal year 2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, an increase from the $185 million allotted in the previous year, will be used to support STL governments in implementing their cybersecurity risk management plans, DHS said Monday.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a previous Wash100 awardee, said the department aims to ensure that communities have the resources to meet cyber threats to protect the public and safeguard their critical infrastructure.

“These cybersecurity grants will help state, local, and territorial governments do just that, and I strongly urge communities across the country to submit an application,” Mayorkas said.

SLCGP is administered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency and allocates $1 billion over four years.

Eligible state and local governments have until Oct. 6 to apply for FY23 funding.