ASRC Federal Business Wins Placement on $8B NOAA Satellite Services Contract Vehicle; Jennifer Felix Quoted

An ASRC Federal business has secured a spot on a potential $8 billion contract vehicle from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle, Data Networks will compete for awards focused on satellite attainment, deployment and ground system creation and surveillance, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

“Our team brings technical expertise across the entire satellite mission lifecycle,” commented Jennifer Felix , president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a past winner of the Wash100 Award , government contracting’s most prestigious honor.

The ProTech 2.0 IDIQ vehicle is meant to retain companies who can adeptly perform services for weather forecasting and natural disaster prediction satellites. The satellites built and implemented through the program are also built for environmental and climate assessment. The contract vehicle starts this year and will last for 10 years.

“This win extends our work with NOAA and supports the critical mission of better understanding of our evolving planet,” Felix added.

Indeed, last year, another ASRC Federal subsidiary landed a NOAA contract for similar work: a $44 million award offered to ASRC’s Netcentric Technology in June 2022 for repair and functionality assistance services on a ground satellite system.

Data Networks specifically has a reported two-decade history with the NOAA. Its team is performing ongoing work with the agency’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service on the financial management systems, engineering mission operations support services and the Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station.

Most recently, another ASRC business, Data Solutions, won a five-year, $90 million contract to provide the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences with assistance on an environment and public health study .