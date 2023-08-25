ACC-APG Looking for Cloud-Based Digital Platform to Support Post-Award Optimization

Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground is initiating an open call for commercially available technologies that could provide a cloud-based digital platform to optimize contract administration and post-award procedures.

The digital platform must be able to intake proposal and invoice data for comparative analysis of individual cost elements, calculate variance among individual cost elements, calculate project cost overrun and identify what elements are driving the overrun, according to an announcement posted by the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds initiative.

The selected contractor must implement adaptive algorithms to analyze data and identify opportunities for process improvements and cost savings, provide reporting and visualization tools, develop automated notification and alert tools and apply a feedback system.

Interested parties have until Sept. 6 to submit proposals.