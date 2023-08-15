15 Small Businesses to Further Develop Homeland Security Tools in DHS SBIR Program’s 2nd Phase

Fifteen small businesses secured Department of Homeland Security grants worth nearly $15 million combined to carry out prototyping work in 10 topic areas, including an artificial intelligence-based distress alerting system, under the second phase of DHS’ Small Business Innovation Research program.

The SBIR Phase II awards will facilitate tech development and demonstration activity over two years, DHS’ science and directorate said Tuesday.

Each awardee gains the chance to secure industry or government funding sources to productize tools resulting from the second phase.

Contractors will build platforms intended to support automated AI distress alerts and monitoring, broadband push-to-talk interoperability, airport checkpoint screening for limited mobility passengers, mass fatality tracking, semiconductor-based spectroscopy and detection of counterfeit microelectronics, biological hazards, aerosolized chemical threats, high-consequence toxins and animal diseases.

The awardees are:

AnalyticalAI

Caelum Research

CapeSym

Caspia Technologies

Catalyst Communications Technologies

Lynntech

Makel Engineering

N5 Sensors

Nanohmics

Novateur Research Solutions

Radiation Monitoring Devices

Spectral Labs

TDA Research

Vadum

Yotta Navigation