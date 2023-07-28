USAF Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Andrew Hunter Receives 2023 Wash100 Plaque From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the U.S. Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, accepted his first Wash100 award from Executive Mosaic CEO and award founder Jim Garrettson.

Hunter was inducted into the 2023 Wash100 group of leaders for driving the branch’s contracting activities, such as its partnership with CrowdAI to use computer vision deep learning to transmit data in space.

In the past year, the Air Force achieved various weapons-related milestones with Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne. USAF worked with Northrop to demonstrate the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, while Lockheed and Aerojet helped the service branch conduct trials of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept.

Under Hunter’s leadership, USAF awarded 92 companies spots on a $900 million contract to study innovations in multidomain systems. Research and development contracts were given to Leidos for designing and developing a prototype for electro-optic sensitive defensive electronic warfare, and Battelle for supporting the Microelectronics Security and Embedded System Assurance initiative of the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Hunter accepted the Wash100 plaque during the Potomac Officers Club ’s 2023 Air Force Summit held July 18 in Virginia, where he also took part in a fireside chat session with Gerry Dixon , managing partner of the government and public sector practice at EY.