Peraton CEO Stu Shea & Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson Meet for 2023 Wash100 Award Handover

Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton, met with Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 Founder Jim Garrettson to accept his 2023 Wash100 award.

It is Shea’s seventh induction into the elite group, which is assembled annually by Executive Mosaic to recognize the outstanding achievements and efforts of officials in the government contracting sector. His full Wash100 profile is available here.

This year, Shea is celebrated for leading Peraton in landing significant contracts such as a five-year, $2.25 billion award from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency to conduct background investigations. The company also booked a follow-on supply contract with the U.S. Navy for the $4.1 billion Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services program.

“Stu has taken the helm of Veritas-backed Peraton, which he successfully integrated with Perspecta, and he now holds the reins of one of the top GovCon firms serving the intelligence agencies,” Garrettson remarked. “Stu has built consensus and a culture of winning as he has amalgamated many businesses into one mosaic moving in lockstep as a forceful integrator of people, companies and ideas.”

In a video interview with Executive Mosaic, Shea said that the company will “focus on what we call next-generation national security. We want to focus on missions of consequence — things that matter to people.”