Investigations Reveal OpenAI Supports Licenses for Advanced AI Tech Development

OpenAI said in a draft internal policy document that the company backs the concept of requiring government licenses for developers seeking to build advanced artificial intelligence platforms and is willing to be more transparent on the data it uses to train DALL-E and other image generators, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

“We commit to working with the US government and policy makers around the world to support development of licensing requirements for future generations of the most highly capable foundation models,” the draft memo reads.

Sources said OpenAI, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google are expected on Friday to express their commitment to responsible AI development and deployment.

OpenAI also noted in the document that it is performing a survey on watermarking and that it is willing to host external red teaming activities.

The draft memo came a week after the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into the San Francisco-based company.

FTC sent a 20-page letter to OpenAI asking the ChatGPT maker about its security practices and how it handles personal data and trains AI models, according to a report by The New York Times.