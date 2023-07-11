Dr. Stacey Dixon of ODNI Accepts Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Dr. Stacey Dixon, principal deputy director of national intelligence, was presented with her fourth Wash100 Award during a meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson.

She is one of the most popular inductees in the 2023 Wash100 — as proven by her status as the award’s 2021 popular vote champion. Dr. Dixon attained her 2023 award by commandeering strategies such as robotic process automation and open source intelligence to ensure protection and ethical use of sensitive data.

Every year, Wash100 highlights leaders who were instrumental in advancing the government contracting sector. Dr. Dixon’s full award profile is published here.

With Dr. Dixon as one of its pillars, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence helped dispel disinformation from Russia in the days leading up to its invasion of Ukraine. Taking lessons learned from the conflict, she expressed the importance of studying open source information in balancing data intelligence and the right to privacy.

At the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s 2022 GEOINT Symposium, Dr. Dixon endorsed public-private collaboration as a vital element to enhance domestic GEOINT capability. Partnerships “enhance our ability to do our job better, so our customers can do theirs, and keep our country safe, while upholding the democratic principles [on] which our nation and other free societies were built,” she remarked.

“As an individual who has held some of the highest, most consequential roles in the intelligence community, Stacey is uniquely positioned to help guide ODNI’s mission and strengthen the country’s information advantage,” said Garrettson, who founded the Wash100 Award.

Hear Dr. Dixon deliver a keynote address to the Potomac Officers Club’s 9th Annual Intel Summit on Sep. 21! Register now and save your seat at this important and timely forum.