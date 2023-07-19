ODNI Debuts Updated Data Strategy for Intelligence Community; Lori Wade Quoted

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released a new strategy outlining the focus areas for intelligence community agencies to advance the adoption of common services aimed at making data more discoverable and interoperable.

The IC Data Strategy 2023–2025 lists four strategic focus areas for action and the first two are performing end-to-end data management and delivering data interoperability and analytics at speed and scale, ODNI said Tuesday.

The other two focus areas are advancing partnerships for continued digital and data innovation and transforming the IC workforce to be data-driven.

“The IC Data Strategy directs our collective energy towards making data securely accessible and interoperable across boundaries and domains,” said Lori Wade, chief data officer for the IC.

“Our focus areas will expand our ability to securely discover, access, and leverage the IC’s data at the speed of mission,” added Wade.