Nisha Morris Named NSA Chief of Strategic Communications; Gen. Paul Nakasone Quoted

Nisha Morris, a marketing and communications executive, has been appointed chief of strategic communications and senior executive adviser to the board of directors at the National Security Agency.

She will manage NSA’s overall communication vision and strategy and lead a global team of communications professionals to build public trust in the agency, NSA said Monday.

Morris brings to the role industry experience in brand promotion, crisis management, integrated communications, organizational transformation and digital marketing.

Before joining NSA, Morris was vice president of marketing and communications at City of Hope and led the medical institute’s $1 billion initiative to develop a cancer center and care network in Orange County, California.

She also oversaw communication, public relations and social media strategies of Providence St. Joseph Health and held PR roles at Dell Technologies and Smith Micro Software.

“Nisha’s background, breadth of experience and leadership will be integral as we highlight our mission, vision and values across interagency, industry, government, defense, academia and the American public,” said Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of NSA and a seven-time Wash100 Award recipient.