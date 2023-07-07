/

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks Named Commanding General of Army Fires Center of Excellence

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks
Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks / Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, former deputy chief of staff for operations for NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, has been appointed to serve as the next commanding general of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.

Brooks will lead the service branch’s fires school in Oklahoma that trains and educates soldiers on basic combat training and other courses and provides a fires force supporting the Joint Warfighting Commander.

He served as commandant of the Army Field Artillery School within the FCOE prior to joining NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in 2021.

NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps provide allied members with support in areas such as conflict prevention, crisis and consequence management, peacekeeping, disaster response and humanitarian assistance.

