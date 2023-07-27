Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney Nominated as Marine Corps Assistant Commandant

President Joe Biden has nominated Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, deputy commandant for programs and resources at the U.S. Marine Corps, for promotion to the rank of general and to serve as the next assistant commandant of the service.

Mahoney’s nomination was referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday for consideration, according to a congressional notice.

His general officer assignments include commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; deputy commander of the U.S. Forces, Japan; director of strategy and plans at Headquarters Marine Corps; and deputy commander of Marine Forces Pacific.

Mahoney previously served as a chief of staff with the Joint IED Defeat Organization at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California and as an instructor at the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

He is a Top Gun graduate and has logged over 5,000 flight hours with F-35, F-18, A-6 and F-5 fighter aircraft.