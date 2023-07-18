Jody Singer Is Retiring from NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Directorship

Jody Singer is stepping down as director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center on July 29 after nearly four decades of service at the agency, NASA said Monday.

Singer heads one of NASA’s largest field installations with approximately $5 billion in annual budget and nearly 7,000 civil service and contractor employees.

She was named director at Marshall in 2018 and has since helped expand the center’s portfolio of large space transportation systems to include human lunar landing and cargo systems, space habitation and transit systems and science payload operations.

The Marshall team was instrumental in developing NASA’s Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket, which launched into space in November for the uncrewed Artemis I mission.

Singer was manager of Marshall’s Flight Programs and Partnerships Office from 2013 to 2016 and deputy director of the flight center from 2016 to 2018.

Joseph Pelfrey, deputy director of NASA Marshall, will take over Singer’s duties on an interim basis until a permanent successor is named.