Former White House Staffer Christian Tom Named Office of Digital Strategy Director

Christian Tom, former special assistant to the president and deputy director of digital strategy, has been appointed head of the White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.

Tom will also serve as an assistant to the president and oversee the Biden administration’s online communications with digital influencers and creators and overall digital strategy.

“Christian is an innovator. He helped develop a first-of-its-kind digital strategy in 2020 — one that has continued to be a key part of this Administration’s approach to reach Americans in new, creative, and authentic ways,” Biden said in a statement published Friday.

Tom previously worked as head of digital partnerships during Biden’s presidential campaign and digital director of the presidential inaugural committee.

He worked at the White House from Jan. 2021 until his resignation in Aug. 2022 to join the digital governance organization McCourt Institute as head of Americas.

Biden also tapped Patrick Stevenson to serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior digital strategy adviser and Tericka Lambert as deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of digital strategy.