Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Delivers Wash100 Award to First-Time Inductee Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet

Unanet CEO Craig Halliday has accepted his first Wash100 award from Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 founder Jim Garrettson.

Halliday was included in the 2023 roster of honorees for leading efforts to improve Unanet’s enterprise resource planning programs for the government contracting sector.

Wash100 is an annual recognition of private and public sector GovCon leaders whose projects and advocacies helped to elevate the industry. Halliday’s full profile is available here.

In the past year, Unanet made enhancements to its ERP platforms’ purchasing, licensing and reporting capabilities. Halliday noted that the upgrades make data analysis easier, and ensure reliability of information.

The program was adopted by companies including the McHenry Management Group, and small businesses such as Planate Management Group and JS Solutions. Halliday has expressed continuous commitment to helping customers grow their business.

Unanet’s success is “really just a matter of providing our customers with the best, most intuitive solution that can help them run their businesses more efficiently and productively,” he commented during an interview with GovCon Wire about their annual industry survey, GAUGE Report. “We value our partnership with GovCons and support them with personalized, modern solutions for all of the ever-mounting challenges they face in their fields.”

Halliday’s nearly 35-year career has mostly involved software development. He was vice president and general manager of Japan operations at PeopleSoft, an Oracle company, and executive vice president of field operations at Mincom.

He became CEO of a number of companies including Intelex Technologies, EMS Software, and eServGlobal before it was acquired by Swedish firm Seamless Distribution Systems. He has been at the helm of Unanet since 2019.