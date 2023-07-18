Gina Raimondo: Commerce Department Goes Live With One-Stop Hub for EU-US Data Privacy Framework Participation

The Department of Commerce introduced a new online resource Monday providing information on how companies can self-certify compliance with a data privacy framework between the United States and the European Union.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the DPF program website serves as a one-stop shop for private sector organizations to sign up and learn about the advantages of participation.

The site, managed by the International Trade Administration, went live one week after the European Commission affirmed the adequacy of the federal government’s personal information sharing protection measures under the newly adopted framework.

“Now, businesses – large and small – will be able to access a streamlined and affordable mechanism to transfer data between our jurisdictions,” Raimondo remarked.

The framework outlines updated binding safeguards meant to address European Court of Justice concerns such as the extent of EU data access by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Earlier this month, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed the intelligence community’s adoption of regulations pursuant to President Joe Biden’s executive order on signals intelligence-gathering activity.