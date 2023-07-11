European Commission Issues Adequacy Decision Supporting EU-US Data Privacy Pact

The European Commission affirmed the adequacy of the U.S. government’s data protection measures for personal information sharing between European Union and U.S.-based companies.

The decision advances the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which aims to ensure the safe and secure transmission of personal information from EU to U.S. organizations, the commission said Monday.

The draft framework was revised to address concerns by the European Court of Justice about the extent of U.S. companies’ access to EU data. In the newest version, a Data Protection Review Court to be established under the framework will be authorized to order the deletion of information if it was obtained in violation of data safeguards.

“The decision reflects our joint commitment to strong data privacy protections and will create greater economic opportunities for our countries and companies on both sides of the Atlantic,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in an official White House statement.