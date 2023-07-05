CISA Pursuing Partnership, Launches Webpage for CyberSentry Program

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is pursuing vendors to help protect the national critical functions through CyberSentry, a public-private threat monitoring and detection program for U.S. critical infrastructure.

In a blog post published Thursday, Jermaine Roebuck, associate director for threat hunting at CISA, introduced a webpage for the program meant to integrate agency IT defense operations with that owned by industry partners.

The Biden administration requested $48.2 million in its 2024 budget for CyberSentry. Ever since the program began, it has been able to detect infection on human-machine interface equipment and unintentional exposure of partners’ networks to threats.

CISA was able to use CyberSentry for information sharing and adverse activity monitoring in situations such as the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined oil system in the country. The threat detection tool was also used in warning partners who were impacted by the SolarWinds supply chain disruption.

The agency is committed to enlisting more partners to identify and track threat activity in healthcare, energy, banking, utilities, public safety and other NCFs.

Interested organizations may contact CISA’s CyberSentry Program Management Office.