Jen Easterly Breaks Down White House’s FY24 Proposed Budget for CISA Before House Panel

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the president’s fiscal 2024 budget request of $3.1 billion for CISA includes $493.1 million for mission support and $408.3 million for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program.

Easterly, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, told House Appropriations homeland security subcommittee members during a budget hearing Tuesday the president’s request also includes $97.7 million for the implementation of the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act.

She noted that the proposed FY 2024 funding for CIRCIA “was really about putting the technical infrastructure in place to allow us to be able to receive this massive amount of new reporting, to analyze it, to correlate it, to enrich it and then to use it to respond,” according to a report by Nextgov.

She told lawmakers that her agency is still in the rulemaking phase with CIRCIA and has initiated a “consultative process” to gather feedback from private sector entities with regard to the law’s implementation.

Easterly stated that the administration’s budget proposal earmarks $48.2 million for CyberSentry, $67.4 million for the National Cybersecurity Protection System and approximately $425 million for the Cyber Analytics Data System.

“In FY 2024, portions of the NCPS will transition to the new CADS program with intrusion detection and intrusion prevention capabilities remaining under the legacy program,” she said in her prepared remarks.

