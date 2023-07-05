Artemis II SLS Mission Flight Software Passes 1st Phase of Qualification Testing

NASA software engineers have so far completed 58,000 test cases as part of formal qualification of the flight software to be used on the Artemis II Space Launch System.

Formal qualification testing is being conducted at the Marshall Space Flight Center’s Software Development Facility in Huntsville, Alabama, NASA said Tuesday.

Test cases involve simulations of normal and off-nominal scenarios on the SLS rocket and its surrounding environment. The SDF team performed 58,000 cases, which are part of 179 test procedures, over a two-week period to make sure that the software met flight requirements.

The next and final phase of trials will begin in July, while integrated system testing of the SLS software and avionics hardware will commence in the fall.

“The SLS flight software team integrated operational improvements and new test scenarios in preparation for Artemis II based on lessons learned from the successful launch of Artemis I in November 2022,” said Dan Mitchell, NASA’s lead engineer for the SLS integrated avionics and software.