Andrea Fletcher Appointed Chief Digital Strategy Officer & Director of CMS Digital Service

Andrea Fletcher
Andrea Fletcher / LinkedIn

Andrea Fletcher, director of the Digital Service at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services since July 2022, has assumed the chief digital strategy officer role at CMS Digital Service.

Fletcher announced her new role in a recent LinkedIn post and will work to unify digital transformation efforts across the agency while building a digital service team.

Prior to joining CMS, Fletcher was a digital service expert at the U.S. Digital Service within the Executive Office of the President.

Her industry career includes time as a lead data strategist at technical assistance firm Cooper/Smith and a project manager and senior program analyst at mobile data collection application developer Dimagi.

