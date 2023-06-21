Lockheed’s Maria Demaree Accepts 1st Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently presented Maria Demaree, a vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin‘s space segment, with her first Wash100 Award.

Her inclusion in the 2023 Wash100 roster of leaders was prompted by her efforts to drive innovations in the space sector, as well as her advocacies to ensure the well-being and growth of Lockheed Martin’s workforce.

Demaree has been with Lockheed for almost 33 years, even before its merger with Martin Marietta in 1995. She has worked in different departments within the company, serving in roles such as senior engineering manager, director of mission systems, vice president of ground systems and solutions and head of the national security space team.

One of her many accomplishments was to lead the modernization activities for the defense contractor’s Joint All Domain Command and Control corporate initiative. She also repeatedly emphasized the importance of customers’ input in Lockheed’s business objectives, especially in emerging technologies.

“I’d like to highlight the importance our customers place in terms of multi-domain convergence. At Lockheed Martin, we’re looking at how to advance the ability to link highly capable platforms into a network that truly provides that awareness as well as command and control access across all security domains,” she said in an interview with ExecutiveBiz.