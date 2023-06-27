/

Leonel Garciga Named Army CIO

Leonel Garciga / U.S Army

Leonel Garciga, a U.S. Navy veteran, has been appointed chief information officer of the U.S. Army.

He will also serve as principal adviser to the secretary of the Army as he oversees the service’s technology modernization efforts and manages information systems, the Army said Monday.

Garciga has been serving as director of information management within the Army’s Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, since March 2019.

He previously served as chief technology officer and senior adviser on technology at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Before DTRA, Garcia spent three years at the Defense Intelligence Agency as an intelligence analyst.

