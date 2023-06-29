HHS Eyes Release of Final Rule on Use of AI in EHR Systems

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology within the Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule that would direct electronic health records systems using artificial intelligence and algorithms to share information with users on how such AI tools work, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

The comment period closed on June 20, for the proposed rule, which ONC expects to help improve transparency and prevent algorithmic bias.

“The idea is that you should have a standardized nutrition label for an algorithm,” National Coordinator for Health IT Micky Tripathi told the publication in an interview.

The rule’s AI portion would build on current certification requirements for clinical decision support platforms by introducing a new category for AI, algorithms and other predictive tools.

A spokesman for ONC said the office intends to release the final rule later this year.